NATO Summit revolving around Greek issues

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, within the scope of the NATO Summit held in Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday. Their meeting will take place on Thursday noon and will revolve around the continued detention of the two Greek military officers in Turkish prisons for the past four months, without an indictment having been filed. According to information, Athens will be particularly strict with Turkey with respect to this issue.

Regarding the process of FYROM’s accession to NATO, government sources have stressed that in his briefing before the European Council in Brussels last week, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg clarified that all procedures provided for by the Agreement of Prespes will be first concluded by FYROM, and then NATO will address a formal invitation to the neighboring country.

Source: ERT