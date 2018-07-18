Travel & Leisure: Paros best island in Europe to visit

Greece’s islands have dominated the list of American magazine Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards survey, with Paros taking first place, Santorini fourth, Crete fifth, Milos sixth, Mykonos ninth and Corfu at number ten.

“While there are several reasons to book a trip to Páros, the island is most renowned for its natural beaches, cosmopolitan nightlife, and ancient monuments, such as the sanctuary of Delian Apollo and Artemis”, writes Cailey Rizzo in her article on Travel +Leisure.

The highly influential travel magazine, invited its readers to evaluate their travel experiences around the globe, to share their opinions on the top cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated islands according to their activities and sights, natural attractions and beaches, food, friendliness, and overall value. In the category of ‘Europe’s Top 10 Islands’, readers rated islands according to their activities and sights, natural attractions and beaches, food, friendliness, and overall value. Paros received 88.76 points out of 100.

“There’s isn’t enough time in a life to see all the thousands of gorgeous islands across Europe. But those looking for the best of the best should head to the Greek island of Paros, according to the readers of Travel + Leisure, who voted it the best in Europe in their annual World’s Best Awards,” continues Cailey Rizzo.

Top 10 European Islands

Paros, Greece Orkney Isnads, Scotland Azores, Portugal Santorini, Greece Crete, Greece Milos, Greece Skye and the Hebrides, Scotland Sicily, Italy Mykonos, Greece Corfu, Greece

Source: ERT