Diaspora Greeks with Ionian island descent meet on Corfu

Greeks of the diaspora from the Ionian Islands will meet on Corfu in September, in the first such international conference organized by the regional authorities with the Foreign Ministry, and the General Secreteriat of Greeks Abroad specifically.

The first international conference of overseas Ionian islanders will be held between 5 and 7 September to further develop ties between the region and communities of the diaspora, and will be inaugurated by Greek President Prokopios Pavlopoulos.

The archbishop of Tirana and all Albania Anastasios has been invited to attend by regional governor Theodoros Galatsiatos in order to be honored for his work.

Representatives of Greek federations abroad and associations from USA, Canada, Germany, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Australia as well as from other countries around the world are expected to attend the conference.