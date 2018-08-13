Greek authorities have ordered the evacuation of two villages and a monastery on the island of Evia near Athens after a large fire broke out in a dry pine forest on Sunday.

Agriculture minister Vangelis Apostolou, who is on the scene, told reporters that fire crews are bracing for an all-night struggle.

“Forces from the entire region have been transferred here,” Apostolou said.

Traffic on the main road that runs the length of the 180-kilometer island has been stopped and travellers are being asked to take ferries rather than drive near the blaze.

Greece is still mourning the 94 people killed in a wildfire near the coastal resort of Mati near Athens on July 23. More than 30 people are still hospitalized, several in critical condition.

The country’s worst fire calamity prompted the ouster of the heads of police and fire brigades, in addition to the minister responsible for state security.