Lefteris Petrounias wins gold medal in the men’s rings

Posted on August 13, 2018, 7:47 am
Greek Olympic athlete and world champion Lefteris Petrounias won his fourth consecutive European gold in gymnastics in the men’s rings at the European Championships 2018 in Glasgow, scoring 15,466 points.

Turkish Ibrahim Colak came in second place with the silver medal, scoring 15,100 points, while Courtney Tulloch of Great Britain finished in third place with the bronze, accumulating 15,000 points.

The Greek athlete remains undefeated in all the competitions he has been participating for 2.5 years.

 

Source: ERT

