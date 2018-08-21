“A new day is dawning in our country,” Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Tuesday during a state address from the island of Ithaca, a day after Greece exited the memoranda.

“Today is the beginning of a new era,” he said adding that the country has regained its sovereignty to determine its own future.

“We have reached our destination, we have come out of the memoranda, but we will not stop here. New battles are now ahead of us,” Tsipras said and added: “Now that we have reached our destination, we have the strength to make our place as it deserves to be.”

Tsipras stressed that this is the beginning of a new era, but as he stated “we will not ignore the lessons of history.” “We will not let oblivion mislead us,” he added.

Moreover, he said: “We will never forget the causes and the people that led the country to the memoranda. Because these are important for a country that is writing a new page in its history.”

“Based on our vision and determination, a new era for Greece begins. We must not go back to Greece of deficits and bankruptcy. We must proceed to the rebirth of Greece. A country of equality, democracy and social justice,” he underlined.

His decision to give a speech on the island was laden with symbolism: in Homer’s epic poem, Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, returned home from the Trojan war after a 10-year voyage.

“Ithaca will once again be identified with the end of a modern-day Odyssey,” Tsipras said.

“Three and a half years ago our people took a historic decision. Take the helm away from those who led it to the rocks and to give it to new captains,” the Greek prime minister said, referring to the election victory of Syriza party.