Phantis
Politics Greece

Mitsotakis: Tsipras represents the past

mm

Posted on August 24, 2018, 7:51 am
59 secs

“Tsipras represents the past. He cannot speak about the optimistic future of Greece,” main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday following Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ speech on the island of Syros.

He accused him of having signed a fourth memorandum and at the same time celebrating the end of the memoranda. Specifically, he said that the prime minister has signed a strict austerity framework for a lot of years, while he has also signed further pension cuts and lower tax free threshold.

“The country today needs a creative restart. It needs to be united in order to exploit its significant comparative advantages, attract investment, create jobs, provide Greek citizens with security and solidarity,” Mitsotakis underlined.

mm

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) (Greek: Αθηναϊκό-Μακεδονικό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων, AΜΠΕ) is a Greece-based news service. It is a public entity anonymous company. It was founded in 2008 as the Athens News Agency - Macedonian Press Agency S.A. (ANA-MPA SA), under a presidential decree which merged the Athens News Agency (ANA SA) and the Macedonian Press Agency (MPA SA).

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Tsipras: A new day is dawning in Greece

NEXT ARTICLE

Independent committee to investigate the causes of the fire in eastern Attica

Related Post

What it means if Trump names China a currency manipulator

What it means if Trump names China a currency manipulator
/ Dec 29
Justice minister rejects claims government is trying to influence court on Turkish officers

Justice minister rejects claims government is trying to influence court on Turkish officers
/ Jan 4
Die Welt: Germany investigating 20 Turks on suspicion of spying

Die Welt: Germany investigating 20 Turks on suspicion of spying
/ Apr 6