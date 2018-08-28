Phantis
Panos Skourletis elected as new Secretary of SYRIZA party

In a meeting on Monday, the Central Committee of SYRIZA party elected Panos Skourletis, the up to now Interior Minister, as its new Secretary, upon suggestion of party leader and Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, which was widely accepted.

A government reshuffle is also expected in the next days. In his speech, Mr. Tsipras spoke of the beginning of a new era for the country, and announced that the government, having now the fiscal ability, is ready to proceed to brave interventions in the taxation of natural and legal persons.

The Prime Minister added that the government is considering actions to tackle the issue of the financial obligations towards the State, which concerns thousands of citizens. Finally, he stated once again that the elections will take place at the end of the four-year term, namely in the fall of 2019.

 

Source: ERT

