Every year, in the beginning of September, the village of Artemonas in Sifnos, hosts the Nikolaos Tselementes Cycladic gastronomy festival, on September 6,7 and 8. In this major festival of Cycladic gastronomy, representatives from the Cyclades Islands, as well as an island honored from the rest of the Aegean Sea, will meet in Sifnos to present their culinary and cultural tradition.

Each island has its own pavilion in the central square of Artemonas, where amateurs together with professional chefs, prepare and present the recipes of their region that visitors can enjoy. In a specially conceived space, the “Tselementakia” (children from 6 to 12 years old), dressed in colorful aprons and hats, take part in cooking games and contests designed to entertain them.

The festival opens its doors to the public every day at 7 pm, while at the end of each day, at 10 pm, the visitors can enjoy the musical traditions of the islands participating.

Entry to the festival is free and the meals are offered.