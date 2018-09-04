Minister Nikos Kotzias visits Izmir

Today, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Nikos Kotzias is visiting Izmir to attend the resettlement ceremony of the Consulate General of Greece in the renovated Kapetanakis building.

The ceremony will also be attended by the Turkish Foreign Minister Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

The inauguration of the Greek Consulate takes place only a few weeks after the liberation of the two Greek soldiers, the arrest and arbitrary detention of which had indefinitely suspended the ceremony which was initially scheduled to take place on 2 March.

The Kapetanakis building is located on the waterfront of Izmir and is a historical reference point for Hellenism. It survived the Asia Minor Catastrophe and is one of the few surviving old buildings in the city.

Source: ERT