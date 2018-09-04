Three foreign-born fishermen who helped save people during the tragic wildfire in East Attica in July will be granted Greek citizenship, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said in comments taped and posted on Twitter.

In a tweet accompanied by a video clip from his visit to the East Attica region, Tsipras wrote that “the fishermen of Nea Makri, locals and migrants, battled heroically during the tragedy to save lives. The country recognizes their self-sacrifice and we thank them.”

A representative of the Nea Makri fishermen invited to speak requested that the PM grant three fishermen, two Egyptians and one Albanian, citizenship for their heroic and selfless action. The three, he said, jumped into the sea to pull people onto boats despite life-threatening circumstances. Each has lived in Greece for at least 22 years and deserves to be recognized, he noted.

Tsipras responded, “We already consider these three fishermen fellow Greeks,” and said he has given the Ministry of the Interior directions to take up their case.

The fast-sweeping wildfire of July 23 destroyed large parts of Mati and Neos Voutzas in East Attica and claimed the lives of nearly 100 people. Trying to escape the wall of flames and the thick smoke, some people ran into the sea and awaited rescue there.