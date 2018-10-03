Lawmakers approve transport amendment for Athens, Thessaloniki

Lawmakers approved on Wednesday an amendment to the metropolitan planning of urban transport in Athens and Thessaloniki, under the umbrella of OASA (Athens Urban Transportation Organisation) and OSETH Thessaloniki Transport Authority), that will change the transport map and introduce local routes to the areas. This is aimed at covering all of Attica and Thessaloniki.

In favor of the amendment voted Syriza and Independent Greeks, while New Democracy, Democratic Alliance, Golden Dawn and Centrists Union voted against. Potami abstained from the vote.