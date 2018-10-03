Phantis
Greece

Lawmakers approve transport amendment for Athens, Thessaloniki

mm

Posted on October 03, 2018, 2:34 pm
40 secs

Lawmakers approved on Wednesday an amendment to the metropolitan planning of urban transport in Athens and Thessaloniki, under the umbrella of OASA (Athens Urban Transportation Organisation) and OSETH Thessaloniki Transport Authority), that will change the transport map and introduce local routes to the areas. This is aimed at covering all of Attica and Thessaloniki.

In favor of the amendment voted Syriza and Independent Greeks, while New Democracy, Democratic Alliance, Golden Dawn and Centrists Union voted against. Potami abstained from the vote.

mm

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) (Greek: Αθηναϊκό-Μακεδονικό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων, AΜΠΕ) is a Greece-based news service. It is a public entity anonymous company. It was founded in 2008 as the Athens News Agency - Macedonian Press Agency S.A. (ANA-MPA SA), under a presidential decree which merged the Athens News Agency (ANA SA) and the Macedonian Press Agency (MPA SA).

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Russia to bring the Prespa Agreement to the UN Security Council

NEXT ARTICLE

Measures needed to help drug addicts

Related Post

Boat with 38 migrants sends distress signal off the coast of Cephalonia

Boat with 38 migrants sends distress signal off the coast of Cephalonia
/ Apr 15
Greece ‘won’t take whatever it is given’

Greece ‘won’t take whatever it is given’
/ Jun 8
Man stabs Elefsina mayor in the thigh

Man stabs Elefsina mayor in the thigh
/ Aug 28