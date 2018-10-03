In an announcement regarding the referendum held in FYR Macedonia, the Russian Foreign Ministry says that it will bring the Prespa Agreement to the UN Security Council for discussion, arguing that it contradicts international law and the “Macedonian” Constitution.

In addition, the Russian Foreign Ministry underlines, “The participation rate of 36.8% does not allow the referendum to be considered valid (50% is required) and categorically confirms that the Macedonian voters chose to boycott the solutions that are blatantly being imposed by Skopje and Athens, while prominent politicians of the NATO and EU countries directly participated in the propaganda campaign, intervening without second thoughts in the internal affairs of this Balkan country.”