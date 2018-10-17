Phantis
Mitsotakis: Tsipras a weak prime minister heading a cynical coalition

Posted on October 17, 2018
BRUSSELS (ANA/M. Aroni) – The resignation of Nikos Kotzias as foreign minister proves that Alexis Tsipras is both a weak prime minister and one likely to be blackmailed, main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in Brussels on Wednesday.

At doorstep statements before the European Popular Party meeting, New Democracy (ND) leader Mitsotakis said that the PM dismissed the greatest supporter of the Prespes Agreement while keeping in the cabinet National Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, a vocal opponent of the FYROM-Greece name agreement that was signed earlier this year by Kotzias.

“A few days ago I had described the Tsipras-Kammenos government as a cynical ruling coalition, and I’m afraid today’s developments have proven me right,” Mitsotakis said.

It’s absolutely clear that Tsipras ?is not simply a weak prime minister, he is also open to blackmail, and the sooner this comedy ends, the better for the country,? ND’s leader said, adding that a stable government would emerge following the next elections.

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) (Greek: Αθηναϊκό-Μακεδονικό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων, AΜΠΕ) is a Greece-based news service. It is a public entity anonymous company. It was founded in 2008 as the Athens News Agency - Macedonian Press Agency S.A. (ANA-MPA SA), under a presidential decree which merged the Athens News Agency (ANA SA) and the Macedonian Press Agency (MPA SA).

