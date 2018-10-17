Movement for Change leader Gennimata commenting on FM Kotzias’ resignation

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras chose to support National Defence Minister Panos Kammenos, Movement for Change party leader Fofi Gennimata said in Brussels on Wednesdsay, following the resignation of Nikos Kotzias as foreign minister.

Kammenos, leader of the ruling coalition’s junior partner ANEL, has been a critic of the Greece-FYROM name issue agreement which Kotizas signed with his FYROM counterpart.

“Tsipras made his choice,” Gennimata said, “marching hand in hand with Kammenos to the precipice. But they will not take the country with them,” she adde. Kotzias’ resignation, she said, “confirms the crisis brewing in the government coalition.”

Gennimata is in Brussels for a preparatory meeting Party of European Socialists leaders summit.