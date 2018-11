A prehistoric tusk was discovered on Wednesday at the mine of Amyntaion, Florina, by employees of the Public Power Corporation which operates the site, when they were clearing earth from a landslide.

The tusk is very good condition and has been transferred to the Paleontological-Historical Museum of Ptolemaida. The Ephorate of Palaeoanthropology and Speleology will examine the finding on site and perform conservation on the tusk.