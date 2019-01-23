Government pushing for country’s digital transformation plan

The course of digital works in Greece was at the heart of the meetings on Tuesday between the Minister of Digital Policy, Telecommunications and Information, Nikos Pappas and the commissioners of Regional Policy Korina Kretsu and Digital Economy, Mariya Gabriel, in Brussels.

The conversations were centered on the issue of the country’s digital transformation, which aspires to change the way both the public and the private sector operate, as well as the primary production.

According to the Greek minister, the subject of the ultrafast broadband “the big public-private partnership project, the biggest broadband project across Europe”, was also addressed.

Source: ERT